Greek FM Dendias in Benghazi on Thurs.

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias will pay a visit to the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Thursday, where he’ll be met and holds talks with the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh Issa, along with other officials in the vast North African country.

According to a press release by the ministry in Athens, Dendias will accompany a cache of Covid-19 vaccines donated by Greece.

Dendias is also expected to attend an event showcasing Athens’ contribution to the UN World Food Program for the rebuilding of the city’s all-important port. Finally, he’s also expected to hold contacts with representatives of the ethnic Greek community in the Benghazi region.