Greek economy: The General Index of Import Prices in Industry recorded a jump of 25.2% in September

The Overall Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 in September 2022 recorded an increase of 25.2% compared with September 2021. The corresponding index in September 2021 had recorded an increase of 26.0% compared with September 2020, according to the Hellenic Statistical Organization-ELSTAT.

The Overall Index in September 2022 recorded a decrease of 2.2% compared with August 2022. The corresponding index in September 2021 had recorded an increase of 3.1% compared with August 2021.

The twelve-month average Overall Index from October 2021 to September 2022, increased by 30.9% in comparison with the corresponding index of the period from October 2020 to September 2021, while the increase recorded between the previous twelve-month periods amounted to 9.7%

1. Annual rates of change: September 2022 compared with September 2021

The increase of 25.2% in the Overall Import Price Index in Industry in September 2022 compared with September 2021 is on account of the yearly changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

More specifically, the aforementioned increase was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

The decrease of 2.2% in the Overall Import Price Index in Industry in September 2022 compared with August 2022 is on account of the monthly changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

2. Monthly rates of change: September 2022 compared with August 2022

a. 33.1% increase in the MPI of the Non-Eurozone Market.

b. 9.9% increase in the MPI of the Eurozone Market.

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the monthly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions: