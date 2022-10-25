Greek Fin. Min. rules out Fuel Pass 3 subsidy… for now

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras ruled out a Fuel Pass 3 subsidy, at this point in time.

Characteristically, Mr. Staikouras emphasized that according to the Eurogroup the reductions must be targeted and therefore there can be no horizontal reduction of taxes. The Minister noted the Excise Tax also because it will mean 1 billion euros less.

Mr Staikouras did not rule out new interventions in the future.

At the same time, the Minister of Finance added that “we have given more than any other state, we have a primary deficit and they basically tell us to increase the deficit. We estimate that we will run with a deficit of 1.7%”.