Greece strengthening the alliance with Azerbaijan for natural gas

The deepening of bilateral cooperation between Greece and Azerbaijan in the field of natural gas, in the context of the European strategy for doubling the capacity of the Southern Corridor by 10 billion cubic meters per year, after 2027, was discussed at the meeting held yesterday between the Minister of Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas in Baku with the Azerbaijani Ministers of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov and Finance, Samir Sharifov.

In addition, the Greek Minister of Environment and Energy referred to the importance of the TAP pipeline, which covers 20% of Greece’s needs, with gas from Azerbaijan.

In addition, the ministers referred to the importance of the Greek-Bulgarian IGB pipeline for Greece and Southeast Europe, since the country is becoming a gateway for natural gas to the European market.