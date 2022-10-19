Canadian minister seeks further collaboration with Greece

Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne noted that now is the moment with the greatest potential for the development of bilateral relations between Greece and Canada, speaking at the Toronto Economic Forum held on October 17 and 18 by the Delphi Economic Forum. The Canadian minister referred to the EU– Canada trade agreement (CETA) and emphasized that Greece and Canada can develop even closer ties and new partnerships as well as agreements concerning the fields of science and technology.

Papathanasis: Let’s explore the possibilities

The Greek Deputy Minister of Development and Investments, Nikos Papathanasis, pointed out that it is very important to explore new possibilities for the development of bilateral cooperation, while he did not fail to mention the importance and role of the Greek community in Canada.

He emphasized that there is also very strong investment interest in the field of start-ups and that there are many areas in which the two countries can cooperate, such as education, the green transition, innovation and technology, etc.

As far as CETA is concerned, Mr. Papathanasis pointed out that there are still some outstanding issues, but when they are resolved, Greece will proceed to ratify the agreement.

The discussion was moderated by Katerina Sokou, Washington DC correspondent and member of the Council of The Hellenic Initiative-Canada.

The Toronto Economic Forum is co-organized by the Delphi Economic Forum and Enterprise Greece, in collaboration with the Hellenic Initiative Canada as well as with the support of the Hellenic-Canadian and the Canadian-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.

Sponsors of the event are the companies Hellinikos Chrysos and Eldorado Gold, and supporters are Eurobank and the Hellenic Development Bank and Athens International Airport.