DW: Alternative tourism in Greece

In 2022, the tourist year is going great for Greece, writes Deutsche Welle, presenting some suggestions for Germans to get to know somewhat less touristy areas.

Seitan Ports in Chania

The beach of Stefanos Seitan or Seitan Limania beach in Chania is a beautiful and difficult beach. Of course there are no sunbeds and umbrellas. In Turkish, from where its name comes, it means “cursed beach” because of the sea currents.

Halki

Halki is ideal for short trips from Rhodes. Although the island is not green, which the Germans especially love, it is nevertheless picturesque and has beaches with truly crystal clear waters such as Pontamos and Ftenaya.

Paxoi

Verdant Paxoi can undoubtedly become a pole of attraction for more and more German tourists. Among the island’s advantages are undoubtedly the tranquility and the beautiful sunset at Erimitis beach.

Andros

Andros is not so well known to Germans, although it is a short boat ride from Athens. The island has a lot of greenery and many hiking trails that Germans love so much. As for its beaches, they are real diamonds.

Naxos

Not as many Germans visit Naxos as French, for example. On the largest island of the Cyclades, you definitely need a car to visit Apeiranthos or Filoti. The highest peak of the Cyclades, the “Za’s Nose ” (Nose of Zeus), as it is known, is also worth a visit, as well as the cave of Zeus.

Mani

Vathia in Mani, Laconia, although it is one of the most photographed destinations, does not attract mass tourism. Well-known and beautiful destinations in Mani, Kardamili and Stoupa, as well as the cave of Diros.

Spetses

Of the Saronic islands, Hydra is the best known to tourists. Less well known are Spetses. The big advantage of the island is that there are almost no cars.

Monemvasia

Monemvasia in Laconia is a favorite tourist destination of the Greeks. A beautiful castle town. Its history goes back to the 6th century, when the first inhabitants settled on a rock that had broken away after an earthquake in 375 AD.



Pelion

Pelion is also a favorite destination for Greeks but not so well known for Germans. The well-known Makrinitsa, built in the forest, offers a beautiful view of the Aegean.