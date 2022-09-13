ELSTAT: The Wage Cost Index recorded a 0.8% increase in Q2 2022

The unadjusted Index of Wages Cost (not seasonally adjusted and not adjusted for the number of working days) for the 2nd quarter 2022, compared with the corresponding index of the 2nd quarter 2021, recorded an increase of 0.8%, while an increase of 2.1% was recorded when comparing the corresponding index of 2021 with that of 2020.





According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority, the Index of Wages Cost for the 2nd quarter 2022, seasonally adjusted but not adjusted for the number of working days, recorded a decrease of 0.9%, compared with the corresponding index of the 2nd quarter of 2021, while an increase of 2.5% was recorded when comparing the corresponding index of 2021 with that of 2020.

The Index of Wages Cost for the 2nd quarter 2022, adjusted for the number of working days but not seasonally adjusted, recorded an increase of 0.7% compared with the corresponding index of the 2nd quarter of 2021, while an increase of 2.1% was recorded when comparing the corresponding index of 2021 with that of 2020.