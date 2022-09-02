Ioannis Bratakos was sworn in Deputy Minister to the PM

Ioannis Bratakos was sworn in, on Friday, in the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and officially assumed office.

Whos is Ioannis Bratakos

Ioannis Bratakos was born in 1968. He studied Production & Management and did his postgraduate studies in Political Economy at the London School of Economics & Political Science. Since 1999, he has been CEO and founding member of the IT company DD SYNERGY and, since 1995, he has been active in the IT sector, especially in SAP software services.

He was a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the company Grigoris Mikrogeumata and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the consulting company Cape Consulting.

Elected to the Board of Directors of the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry since 2006. In December 2017, he was elected Vice President of the Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, taking on the issues of innovation, new technologies, start-ups, investments and the Greek start-up entrepreneurship ecosystem in general.

As of February 2021, he is a member of the Strategy Advisory Committee of the Postgraduate Program in Service Management of the Athens University of Economics and Business.

In September 2021, he was elected President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Yannis Bratakos is divorced and father of two children, Angelos and Alexandros.