Barrage of Turkish airspace violations continue in eastern Aegean
Two maritime surveillance turbo-props and a pair of Turkish UAVs also entered the Athens FIR without filing a previous flight plan
Numerous violations of Greek airspace and infringements of Athens FIR regulations by intruding Turkish warplanes were reported on Tuesday throughout the eastern Aegean, with a total of 23 fighter planes involved, 15 of which were armed, according to Greek military sources.
Two maritime surveillance turbo-props and a pair of Turkish UAVs also entered the Athens FIR without filing a previous flight plan.
In eight instances, the process of interception by Greek fighter planes resulted in an engagement.
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από