Barrage of Turkish airspace violations continue in eastern Aegean

Two maritime surveillance turbo-props and a pair of Turkish UAVs also entered the Athens FIR without filing a previous flight plan
Numerous violations of Greek airspace and infringements of Athens FIR regulations by intruding Turkish warplanes were reported on Tuesday throughout the eastern Aegean, with a total of 23 fighter planes involved, 15 of which were armed, according to Greek military sources.

In eight instances, the process of interception by Greek fighter planes resulted in an engagement.

    Όταν ο Έβρος γίνεται πάλι «πεδίο μάχης»

    Όταν ο Έβρος γίνεται πάλι «πεδίο μάχης»

