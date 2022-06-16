Greek PM: Elections as scheduled in spring 2023

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday again attempted to douse speculation over a snap ballot in the country, pointing to the spring of 2023 as the most probable period for holding regularly scheduled general elections.

Mitsotakis’ response came in answer to a panel moderator, journalist Pavlos Tsimas, on what, if any, reason could lead the country to a snap election, with the Greek premier saying that the annual general assembly of the Hellenic Federation of Business (SEV) – where he spoke in the evening – was the last before a general election in the spring.

Speculation, especially by the Athens-centered press world, over snap elections and reshuffles is a favorite political topic in Greece, one that often begins almost immediately after a government is sworn in.

However, in a quasi-campaign tone, Mitsotakis responded to demands from SEV members by saying that further cuts in businesses’ labor costs will take place in the next four-year period, assuming fiscal space is found – a prospect that would necessitate another term for his center-right New Democracy (ND) if he was to fulfill this demand.

In response to other questions, he said another state intervention to contain petrol prices will be announced in the coming days, but one along a different path than the measures taken to reduce diesel fuel prices.

He also said his government remains committed to renewable energy sources and a so-called “Green transition”.