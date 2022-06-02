Persian Gulf: Geo-location of the two hijacked Greek tankers

The positions of the two Greek tankers that have been seized by the Iranian authorities were announced by the website TankerTrackers.com.

The Greek tanker Prudent Warrior is anchored in the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran, while the Delta Poseidon is located north of the island of Larak, according to a post by TankerTrackers.com on Twitter.

UPDATE: We now have a visual confirmation that the hijacked Greek Suezmax tanker PRUDENT WARRIOR (9753545) is in the anchorage of Bandar Abbas, Iran. We aim to establish a new visual of DELTA POSEIDON (9468671) in the coming day or two. pic.twitter.com/ifgdIhQrks — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) May 31, 2022

It is recalled that the two tankers under the Greek flag, which came under the control of the Revolutionary Guards of Iran, were ordered to sail to Bandar Abbas on Sunday. Bandar Abbas is a port city and capital of Hormozgan Province on the south coast of Iran, in the Persian Gulf. The city is strategically located in the Strait of Hormuz and is the main base of the Iranian Navy.

Sailors in good health

Both the Prudent Warrior 150,000 dwt (built in 2017) and the Delta Poseidon 157,400 dwt (built in 2011) travel on their own means and are managed by their own crew.

All the sailors are in good health and are being treated well by the Revolutionary Guards of Iran, who boarded helicopters to board the two ships as they sailed in international waters off the coast of Iran on Friday, Tradewinds reported.

“We are in regular contact with the captain,” a director of Polembros Shipping, owner of Prudent Warrior, told TradeWinds. Twenty-three sailors aboard the ship – 15 Filipinos, seven Greeks and a Cypriot citizen.