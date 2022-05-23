Revealing video: PAOK fans with passes for on-field presence show starting clashes during Greek Cup final

Greece’s Hellenic Football Federation (EPΟ) again bears responsibility for the foul images of hooligans doing their best to thrash yet another Greek Cup final, as shown on Saturday evening at the Athens Olympic Stadium (OAKA). The difference this time is the fact that some of the violent trouble-makers who found their way to the pitch sported official accreditation!

EPO President Panagiotis Dimitriou was there, of course, happily watching from the stands.

The “Josephine” in this case was EPO’s attempt to portray a celebratory image abroad. Fair to say, the playing of the national anthem before the match caused some “shame” for normal fans; shame because at the same time one couldn’t breath due to the smoke bombs tossed everywhere by hooligans, turning the stadium into an mock “battle ground.”

This “final of shame” left behind a battle-scarred landscape; shocking images that were broadcast around the world.

Even before the game, PAOK and Panathinaikos hooligans had engaged in clashes with riot police, for no other reason than to get at each other’s throat, as one of the gates in between opposing fans had been left empty – exactly to preclude such violence.

At times they succeeded, with the result being “hand-to-hand” combat on the pitch.

What’s even more outrageous and shocking is the fact that these clashes began by PAOK fans with accreditation for the stadium’s VIP and on-field sections!

Below is an exclusive video showing fans with the laminated pass hanging around their neck, on the field, and bating for clashes, something that, as expected, followed. One could ask: who, exactly, are these fans for the Thessaloniki club?

One segment of footage shows three PAOK fans with such passes nonchalantly going back and forth next to riot police.

Theses passes, or accreditation, in fact, allowed them to enter the pitch, preventing authorities from telling them to get back in the stands.

It was this trio of “fans” that is shown walking closer and closer to the “DMZ” separating Panathinaikos Athens supporters from those for the Thessaloniki team. Fast-forward a few seconds later, and the same trio is engaged in fisticuffs.

It wasn’t long before others joined in, complete with a “rainfall” of smoke bombs and flares landing on the pitch and surrounding areas. The clashes ended when riot police moved in.

As expected, questions are many.

How did these hooligans come into possession of passes? Who signed off on hooligans strolling unhindered around the field?

How did EPO, which required even police ID numbers from sportswriters covering the game, allow passes to fall into the hands of thugs?

How did official PAOK help ensure the smooth holding of the Cup final, and how will the club help identify the culprits?

On Monday, PAOK FC issued an announcement thanking its “wonderful” fans for the support, while asking “forgiveness”, in advance, for subjecting them to the …ordeal of watching other finals.

Will the next time PAOK plays a final in Athens will the same fans attend? Just a rhetorical question.