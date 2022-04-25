EODY: 66 COVID-19 deaths, over 8,000 new infections, 137 reinfections, 279 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) today announced the death of 66 COVID-19 patients and 8,413 infections confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,933 people with COVID-19 have died in Greece, 95.5 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

EODY has recorded a total of 3.28mn infections (48.9 percent men) since the start of the pandemic (with a 0.2 percentage point daily increase).

COVID reinfections

In the last 24 hours, 137 COVID-19 reinfections were confirmed, while EODY divs that since the start of the pandemic there have been 121,272 reinfections (3.6 percent of all infections).

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 279 intubated COVID-19 patients (66.7 percent men), with a median age of 71 years old, and 93.2 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 54.12 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 45.88 percent are fully vaccinated.

For ICU patients, EODY records as fully vaccinated patients who have had only two jabs, while in the general population only those who have had a third dose are considered fully vaccinated and eligible for a vax certificate.

In the last 24 hours, 150 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital (a 4.17 percentage points daily rise). For the last seven days, the daily average number of admissions is 188 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 36, while the median age of those who died was 79.