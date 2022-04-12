Greek PM: Hydrocarbon exploration projects are of national importance

The Prime Minister announced the upgrade of hydrocarbon exploration projects to projects of national importance, also aiming to clarify the image of the existence of possible gas fields in Greece by the end of 2023.

The meeting at the offices of the Hellenic Hydrocarbon Management Company under Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the participation of the political leadership of EDEY and the administration of HELPE on the exploration and exploitation of natural gas fields ended a few hours ago.

The PM’s messages

According to information, the Prime Minister sent the following messages for the resumption of investigations in view of the needs for energy efficiency of the country that has been triggered by the war in Ukraine:

1. We accelerate the program for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons.

2. We upgrade the hydrocarbon exploration projects to projects of national importance.

3. We want to have a clear picture of gas reserves by the end of 2023 and whether they can be exploited

Task Force

For his part, Energy Minister Costas Skrekas announced the following immediate initiatives:

1. A new task force will be set up to monitor the progress of investigations.

2. The Ministry will take legislative initiatives to shorten the investigation times.

3. A letter will be sent to the concessionaires by EDEY informing them of the government’s intention to expedite investigations into the location and development of natural gas deposits.