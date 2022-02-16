EODY: Greece reaches 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic, over 30 percent rise in hospital admissions

The National Public Health Organisation today announced that there have been 25,001 COVID 19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There were 82 deaths recorded in today’s daily epidemiological report, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or over.

Over the last 24 hours, there have been 19,509 infections confirmed (42 detected at points of entry into the country).

A total of 2.35mn COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Greece since the start of the pandemic, (49.7 percent men), with a daily rise of 0.9 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 373 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,186 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

The 𝑅𝑡 nationwide is estimated at 0.99.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 485 intubated COVID-19 patients (62.7 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 86 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Among intubated patients, 75 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 24.95 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,164 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 448 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital, a whopping daily rise of 30.6 percent. For the last seven days the average number of admissions daily is 394 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.