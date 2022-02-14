EODY: 78 COVID-19 deaths, 20,361 infections in last 24 hours, 494 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 78 COVID-19 deaths and 20,361 newly confirmed infections (69 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,836 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

A total of 2.19mn infections have been recorded in Greece since the start of the pandemic (49.7 percent men), a daily rise of 0.9 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 408 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,360 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 494 intubated COVID patients (62.6 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 85.6 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 75.7 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 24.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,145 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 352 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decline of 4.61 percentage points). For the last seven days the average number of daily admissions is 405 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 79-years-old.