EODY: 109 COVID -19 deaths, nearly 19,000 new infections in 24 hours, 549 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 109 COVID-19 deaths and 18,855 newly confirmed infections (63 detected at points of entry into the country) in the=

last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 24,210 people have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 2.06mn infections have been recorded in Greece (49.8 percent men), a daily increase of 0.9 percentage points.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 549 intubated COVID-19 patients (61 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 84.5 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 427 are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 22.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,095 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 364 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily decrease of 10.1 percentage points), and for the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 467 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.