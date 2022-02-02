EODY: 106 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 19,000 infections in last 24 hours, 561 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 106 COVID-19 deaths and 18, 825 newly confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

With the newly recorded deaths, 23,721 people have died in Greece since the start of the pandemic, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

Of the newly confirmed infections, 58 were detected at points of entry into the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1.98mn infections have been recorded (49.8 percent men), a daily rise of 1.0 percent.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 429 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,409 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 561 intubated COVID-19 patients (62.4 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 84 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 78.43 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 21.57 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,060 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 521 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 14.76 percent). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 454 patients.

The median age of individuals with newly confirmed infections is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.