EODY: 103 COVID-19 deaths, over 24,000 infections in 24 hours, 563 intubated

The National Public Health Organisation today announced 103 COVID-19 deaths and 24,308 newly confirmed infections (65 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

With the latest recorded deaths, 24,308 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1.965mn infections have been confirmed in Greece (49.8 percent men), a daily increase of 1.3 percentage points.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 441 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,229 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 563 intubated COVID-19 patients (60.7 percent men), with a median age of 66-years-old, and 84 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 78.8 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 21 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,048 COVID patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 454 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 14 percent). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 436 patients.

Of individuals with newly confirmed infections, the median age is 35-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.