Record 6,909 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections, 48 deaths in last 24 hours

The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) has confirmed 6,909 new COVID-19 infections (a daily increase of 0.9 percent) in the last 24 hours, of which eleven were detected at points of entry into the country.

The total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic is 774,265 (50.7 percent men).

In the last 24 hours, 48 patients have died, bringing the total number of deaths in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic to 16,200. Slightly over 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

The number of intubated patients nationwide is 450 (median age 65, and 59 percent men).

Of these cases, 81 percent have an underlying medical condition or are age 70 or older, 84 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 16 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 3,347 patients have been discharged from hospital ICUs.

There were 356 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours (a daily decline of 1.93 percent) and the daily average for the last seven days is 319 patients.

The median age of newly confirmed cases is 38, and the median age of patients who have died is 78-years-old.