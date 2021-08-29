One third of Evia forests burned

According to an analysis by the National Observatory of Athens / meteo.gr, out of the total number of 58,000 hectares burned, 27,500 hectares concerned forests
One third of the forests of Evia were destroyed by the recent fire, according to an analysis by the National Observatory of Athens / meteo.gr.

Utilizing the CORINE database of the European Union, it was estimated that 23% of the total area of ​​Evia is covered by forests of various species. According to recent detailed satellite recordings, the fire burned 33% of this area, ie about one third of the forests of Evia.

Of the total number of 50,800 hectares burned, 27,500 hectares were forests and 3,400 hectares were olive groves. The rest of the burned area mainly concerns other agricultural crops and bushy areas.

