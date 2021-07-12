Christos Staikouras in Brussels

Digital euro and stability programs on the Eurogroup agenda
Christos Staikouras in Brussels | tovima.gr

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Christos Staikouras, is going to Brussels today, in order to participate in the Eurogroup meeting and a day later in the Ecofin meeting.

At tomorrow ‘s Eurogroup, Eurozone Finance Ministers will discuss the Eurozone’ s fiscal course and prospects, focusing on next year.

Κορωνοϊός: «Μαύρες προβλέψεις» για την πορεία της πανδημίας – Οι προειδοποιήσεις των ειδικών

In this context, they will be briefed on the recent report of the European Financial Council and the European Commission’s assessment of the 2021 Stability Programs.

In addition, the debate on the potential implications of creating a digital euro for households, businesses, and the Economic and Monetary Union as a whole will continue.

An enlarged Eurogroup meeting will also be held today, during which the European Union Finance Ministers will, inter alia, exchange views with the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen on the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as on issues of banking and financial stability.

On Monday night, Mr. Staikouras will participate in the traditional working dinner of the Finance Ministers belonging to the political group of the European People’s Party.

Τα μυστικά των «γαλάζιων» υποψηφίων
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Νέο κόμμα αριστερά του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
  • Κρας τεστ των δυνάμεων της Αριστεράς σε τρεις κομματικές διαδικασίες
  • Η μακρά απουσία Σαββίδη και το επόμενο βήμα των Γάλλων συνεταίρων, οι επενδύσεις στα logistics parks στο Θριάσιο, τα τιμολόγια του ρεύματος και οι εμβολιασμοί των νεοσυλλέκτων
  • Τι θέλει η Τζάνετ Γέλεν στο Eurogroup
  • PPC: Opens the book for the bond of 300 million euros
  • Christos Staikouras in Brussels
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk