Christos Staikouras in Brussels

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Christos Staikouras, is going to Brussels today, in order to participate in the Eurogroup meeting and a day later in the Ecofin meeting.

At tomorrow ‘s Eurogroup, Eurozone Finance Ministers will discuss the Eurozone’ s fiscal course and prospects, focusing on next year.

In this context, they will be briefed on the recent report of the European Financial Council and the European Commission’s assessment of the 2021 Stability Programs.

In addition, the debate on the potential implications of creating a digital euro for households, businesses, and the Economic and Monetary Union as a whole will continue.

An enlarged Eurogroup meeting will also be held today, during which the European Union Finance Ministers will, inter alia, exchange views with the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen on the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as on issues of banking and financial stability.

On Monday night, Mr. Staikouras will participate in the traditional working dinner of the Finance Ministers belonging to the political group of the European People’s Party.