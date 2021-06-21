Telegraph: The 15 best islands of Greece

The newspaper notes that Greece is the absolute destination for this year and is moving forward with its proposals
The British newspaper Telegraph published an article proposing 15 Greek islands for all tastes!

The newspaper notes that Greece is the absolute destination for this year and is moving forward with its proposals!

For the best beaches, always according to the article in the British newspaper, visit Zakynthos.

Corfu is recommended for better family vacations, while Delos has a rich history and culture.

You will find luxury hotels in Mykonos, and you will enjoy wonderful food in Crete.

Koufonisia is recommended for peace and tranquility, while for unreal landscapes the Telegraph suggests Tinos!

Andros is recommended for hiking, while those who want to have a romantic vacation can choose Symi.

For spiritual search, the British newspaper suggests Skyros, while for traditional island life Karpathos is ideal.

Those seeking tranquility will find quiet villas and monasteries in Skopelos, while Santorini should be preferred by those seeking an unsurpassed view.

Finally, Rhodes is recommended for intense nightlife, while for water sports the Telegraph suggests Lefkada to its readers!

