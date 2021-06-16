The third newly built LNG Carrier was received by Capital Gas Ship Management

With a carrying capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, the ship is very efficient, with XDF propulsion system and equipped with the latest technologies.
Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. took successful delivery today of the newbuilding LNG Carrier ‘Aristarchos’, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, S.Korea. With cargo capacity of 174,000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with XDF engines and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (more than 99%). It is the third of seven sister ships to be delivered between 2020-2023. The vessel has been chartered to Cheniere for a period up to 6 years.

About Capital Gas Ship Management Corp.

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. (“Capital Gas”) is a ship management service provider, currently managing a fleet of 7 modern LNG Carriers – 4 under construction and 3 trading –  with a total carrying capacity of approximately 1.2 million cubic meters.

