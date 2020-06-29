Mitsotakis, cabinet brainstorm ahead of 1 July opening to international tourism, direct flights

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a broad-based inter-ministerial meeting today at his Maximos Mansion offices ahead of the country’s opening to tourism on July 1.

According to sources, there was a review of protection measures against the coronavirus and the readiness of all the responsible agencies was confirmed. They also discussed how targeted sample testing would be carried out, the protocols at all entrances to the country, as well as the protocols for the transport to hospitals and referral hotels in case of an incident.

Regarding non-EU countries, Greece will follow the list drawn by the EU, while until July 15 no direct flights will be allowed from the United Kingdom and Sweden. Passengers arriving in Greece will have had to fill out a special form providing basic information 48 hours before their arrival day and time.

Mitsotakis, said the same sources, pointed out that «the whole opening procedure is dynamic and the data will be continuously evaluated.»

The prime minister also called on all ministries to maintain their current good level of cooperation.

«This is an unprecedented condition and unavoidably there will be mistakes and missteps, but good cooperation and prompt reaction will allow us to address them,» he said.

Participating in the meeting were the Ministers of Health Vassilis Kikilias, Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Shipping and Island Policy Yiannis Plakiotakis, Tourism Harry Theocharis and Deputy Ministers for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias, Health Vassilis Kontozamanis, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister responsible for the coordination of the government’s works Akis Skertsos, President of the National Health Organisation Panagiotis Arkoumaneas and professor of infectious diseases Sotiris Tsiodras, among others.