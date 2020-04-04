Partial lockdown extended to 27 April, Covid-19 death toll rises to 68

The health ministry’s spokesman on issues pertaining to the coronavirus, Infectious Diseases Professor Sotiris Tsiodras said today that it is unlikely that public health measures to protect citizens will be made harsher, even as it was announced that the current partial lockdown will be extended through 27 April.

Sources say that if the data regarding the spread of the virus remains on a positive course there may be a gradual loosening of measures thereafter.

Tsiodras said that sixty new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the preceding 24 hours.

He said that Greece now has 1,673 confirmed coronavirus-infected people. Of these, 92 are hospitalised.

A total of 68 people have died from the coronavirus so far.

The measure of the temporary circulation ban will be extended until April 27, Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister, Nikos Hardalias, said.

“The unity, determination and discipline that the Greek society has shown overwhelmingly to date has allowed us to follow a different course from most other countries,” Hardalias noted.

However, this result, he said, can be reversed in a few hours and days and stressed the need to continue to observe the measures with the same perseverance and patience.