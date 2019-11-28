Έντυπη Έκδοση
    • Mayors oppose construction of closed migrant, refugee camps

    The Mayors of the municipalities of the islands of Chios, Samos, Lesvos, Leros, and Kos, are complaining that their islands have borne the brunt of the migrant and refugee crisis
    In Athens for a meeting of the Cenral Union of the Municipalities, Mayors of Eastern Aegean islands rejected the PM’s plan and said that they do not have the capacity to deal with so many people in areas such as health care.

    The Mayors of the municipalities of the islands of Chios, Samos, Lesvos, Leros, and Kos, are complaining that their islands have borne the brunt of the migrant and refugee crisis, with hundreds now arriving daily.

    They are expressing the opposition of their citizens as until now there has not been a fair distribution of migrants around the country.
    Theiy oppose the consructiont of migrant and refugee centres.

    The mayors briefed journalists on a joint resolution in which they said they do not accept the plan announced by the PM and they they say that they demand that he keep his electoral pledges and immediately relieve the islands of nearly 30,00 migrants and refugees.

    The Moria camp has a capacity of something over 3,000 and now has 12,000 migrants and refugees accoring to public order ministry data.

