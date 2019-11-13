Έντυπη Έκδοση
    Pikrammenos opined that it was Papaggelopoulos who was pulling the strings in planning the prosecution of ten prominent politicians.
    Pikrammenos fingers Papaggelopoulos for implicating him in Novartis scandal | tovima.gr

    The judiciary has sent to Parliament the testimony of former caretaker PM and current Vice Premier Panagiotis Pikrammenos – who previously served as president of the Council of State – in which states his belief that former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papaggelopoulos was the person who implicated him in the Novartis scandal.

    Pikrammenos opined that it was Papaggelopoulos who was pulling the strings in planning the prosecution of ten prominent politicians, including former PM Antonis Samaras (New Democracy).

    Pikrammenos reportedly maintained that the manner in which the Corruption Prosecutor handled the case “creates the sense that there was central planning” that was intended to target him.

    The cases of nine of the ten politicians have been closed, but Movement for Change MP Andreas Loverdos, a former health minister, has been charged with repeated bribe-taking.

  • ΑΑΔΕ : Εντόπισε κύκλωμα με πειραγμένες ταμειακές μηχανές
