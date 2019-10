Συρία: Σε πλήρη εξέλιξη η τουρική εισβολή – άμαχοι μεταξύ των νεκρών και χιλιάδες εκτοπισμένοι

Video from Bisheriya Neighborhood of #Qamishli city shows the people's dead body and burning houses according to Turkish air strikes.@UN @RichardEngel @realDonaldTrump @rabrowne75 @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/zirLltgdoN

— Coordination & Military Ops Center – SDF (@cmoc_sdf) October 9, 2019