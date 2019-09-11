Μία έκθεση μόδας βγαλμένη από τα παραμύθια

View this post on Instagram

MICHAEL CINCO Team just want to greet the most stunning superstar JENNIFER LOPEZ @jlo on her 50th birthday today…She looks majestic while performing in 2017 wearing an iconic M5 hand painted stained glass window inspired cape from our Impalpable Dream of SAINTE-CHAPELLE Collection 2015… @sayed5inco @stylepr @inessa_shak @antonio_esteban #couture #M5Celebrities #JenniferLopez #Hollywood #Dubai #MadeinDubai #MyDubai #MichaelCinco