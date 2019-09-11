Μία έκθεση μόδας βγαλμένη από τα παραμύθια

Οι δημιουργίες του παρέλασαν στο κόκκινο χαλί φορεμένες από τις Beyonce και Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ, αλλά σύντομα τα σχέδιά του Michael Cinco θα δουν τα φώτα της δημοσιότητας για μεγαλύτερο χρονικό διάστημα από μία νύχτα.
Ο σχεδιαστής μόδας από τις Φιλιππίνες, ο οποίος έχει έδρα το Ντουμπάι, είναι το θέμα επερχόμενης έκθεσης στο Μουσείο Τέχνης του Κολεγίου Τέχνης και Σχεδίου (SCAD) στη Σαββάνα των ΗΠΑ.
Η έκθεση εστιάζει στο περίπλοκο και περίτεχνο έργο του σχεδιαστή και καλλιτέχνη, ο οποίος έχει επίσης ντύσει τις Beyonce, Rihanna και Lady Gaga.
Οι αναγνωρίσιμες δημιουργίες του Michael Cinco θα μεταφερθούν από τα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα στις ΗΠΑ για την πρώτη ατομική έκθεση αφιερωμένη στο έργο του, που θα διαρκέσει από τις 3 Οκτωβρίου έως τις 5 Ιανουαρίου 2020.
«Η έκθεση διερευνά τη μοναδική παγκόσμια οπτική του Cinco, η οποία είναι εμφανής στη χρήση γαλλικών τεχνικών ραπτικής παράλληλα με τα παραδοσιακά υφαντά των Φιλιππίνων και τις μεθόδους κεντήματος» αναφέρεται σε ανακοίνωση του SCAD.
Δείτε ακόμα – Κοστούμια της σειράς Killing Eve παρουσιάζονται σε έκθεση στο Λονδίνο
Μεταξύ των εκθεμάτων θα είναι η ογκώδης, παραμυθένια τουαλέτα που φόρεσε η Ράι στο Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου των Καννών το 2017 και μεταμορφώθηκε από σταρ του Μπόλιγουντ σε Σταχτοπούτα της σημερινής εποχής.
Ένα άλλο βραδινό φόρεμα που φόρεσε η Ράι στις Κάννες με κρύσταλλα και ουρά που θύμιζε με φτερά πεταλούδας θα παρουσιαστεί επίσης στην έκθεση.
Ο Michael Cinco, ο οποίος ίδρυσε την επώνυμη ετικέτα του στο Ντουμπάι το 2003, μετά την εγκατάστασή του στα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα από τις Φιλιππίνες, έχει επίσης ντύσει αστέρες της κινηματογραφικής οθόνη, όπως ο Μίλα Κούνις το 2015 στην ταινία επιστημονικής φαντασίας Jupiter Ascending και την Κρις Ακίνο, στο Crazy Rich Asians το 2018.
