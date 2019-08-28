Στινγκ και Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο στη μάχη για τις φωτιές στον Αμαζόνιο

Έντυπη Έκδοση
    Ο Στινγκ με μία δημόσια δήλωσή του καταδικάζει τον τρόπο με τον οποίο η κυβέρνηση της Βραζιλίας διαχειρίζεται τις καταστροφικές πυρκαγιές στο δάσος του Αμαζονίου
    Ο Στινγκ με μία δημόσια δήλωσή του καταδικάζει τον τρόπο με τον οποίο η κυβέρνηση της Βραζιλίας διαχειρίζεται τις καταστροφικές πυρκαγιές στο δάσος του Αμαζονίου.

    Με μία δημοσίευσή του στα social media, ο μουσικός επέκρινε έντονα τον πρόεδρο Ζαΐχ Μπολσονάρου, και τον κατηγορεί ότι τηρεί αρνητική στάση απέναντι στην κλιματική αλλαγή. Επίσης τον καταγγέλλει ότι με τη στάση του και τις πολιτικές του αποφάσεις ανοίγει τον δρόμο της αποψίλωσης του Αμαζονίου και της εμπορικής εκμετάλλευσης της περιοχής.

    Ο διάσημος μουσικός λέει ακόμα στο σημείωμά του ότι είναι γνωστό σε όλους πως ο πρόεδρος της Βραζιλίας δεν συμπαθεί και μιλάει απαξιωτικά για τους ιθαγενείς της Αμαζονίας και καλεί την κυβέρνηση της χώρας να αλλάξει πολιτική, καθώς αμέτρητα είδη που ζουν στην περιοχή κινδυνεύουν να εξαφανιστούν άμεσα.

    Ο Στινγκ, σύμφωνα με το περιοδικό «The Rolling Stone», εδώ και χρόνια είναι υποστηρικτής της διατήρησης του τροπικού δάσους, έχοντας ξεκινήσει το Rainforest Foundation Fund το 1987, το οποίο συνεργάστηκε στενά με αυτόχθονες κοινότητες στη Βραζιλία και τη Νότια Αμερική για να προστατεύσει τα σπίτια τους.

    Στην επιστολή ο Στινγκ σημειώνει μεταξύ άλλων:

    «Οι ηγέτες που επικαλούνται εθνικιστικές ατζέντες ή ισχυρίζονται ότι η αλλαγή του κλίματος και όσοι μιλούν για αυτή είναι μια φάρσα, είναι ένοχοι πολύ περισσότερο από όλους όσοι κοιτάζουν και δεν κάνουν τίποτα. Πρόκειται για εγκληματική αμέλεια σε παγκόσμια κλίμακα».

    Legend has it that the Emperor Nero “fiddled while Rome burned”. While obviously bristling at the dubious factoid that such a stupid man could have been a musician, none of us, including me, can be complacent about the tragic dimensions of the disaster taking place in the Amazon as I write. Amazonia is on fire at an unprecedented rate – 80% up from last year and with 39% more deforestation – and the world is suddenly taking notice. Populist leaders citing nationalist agendas, or claiming that climate change and its handmaidens are a hoax, are guilty of much more than standing by and doing nothing. This is criminal negligence on a global scale. This is no place for the outdated bromides of nationalism in a world where we all breathe the same air and where we will all suffer the consequences of this wilful negligence. @trudiestyler

    Kάλεσμα Ντι Κάπριο στους διεθνείς ηγέτες

    Η κρίση με το δάσος που καίγεται στην Αμαζονία είναι «απίστευτα τραγική», δήλωσε από τη μεριά του και ο ηθοποιός Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο, απευθύνοντας επείγουσα έκκληση στις κυβερνήσεις να κάνουν περισσότερα, εν μέσω της αυξανόμενης διεθνούς κατακραυγής για τη ζημιά στο μεγαλύτερο τροπικό δάσος στον κόσμο.

     «Υπάρχει μια μεγάλη τραγωδία σε εξέλιξη παγκοσμίως λόγω της κλιματικής αλλαγής και αυτού που συμβαίνει στην Αμαζονία, που είναι πράγματι οι πνεύμονες της Γης και ζωτικής σημασίας για να προστατευθούμε στο μέλλον», δήλωσε ο Ντι Κάπριο μιλώντας στο Reuters.«Προσπαθούμε να πείσουμε και άλλους να εμπλακούν, να ενημερωθούν και να συνεισφέρουν αν μπορούν», είπε, μιλώντας στο κόκκινο χαλί κατά την πρεμιέρα στην Ιαπωνία της ταινίας του «Κάποτε στο… Χόλιγουντ».

