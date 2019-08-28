Στινγκ και Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο στη μάχη για τις φωτιές στον Αμαζόνιο

Ο Στινγκ με μία δημόσια δήλωσή του καταδικάζει τον τρόπο με τον οποίο η κυβέρνηση της Βραζιλίας διαχειρίζεται τις καταστροφικές πυρκαγιές στο δάσος του Αμαζονίου.
Με μία δημοσίευσή του στα social media, ο μουσικός επέκρινε έντονα τον πρόεδρο Ζαΐχ Μπολσονάρου, και τον κατηγορεί ότι τηρεί αρνητική στάση απέναντι στην κλιματική αλλαγή. Επίσης τον καταγγέλλει ότι με τη στάση του και τις πολιτικές του αποφάσεις ανοίγει τον δρόμο της αποψίλωσης του Αμαζονίου και της εμπορικής εκμετάλλευσης της περιοχής.
Ο διάσημος μουσικός λέει ακόμα στο σημείωμά του ότι είναι γνωστό σε όλους πως ο πρόεδρος της Βραζιλίας δεν συμπαθεί και μιλάει απαξιωτικά για τους ιθαγενείς της Αμαζονίας και καλεί την κυβέρνηση της χώρας να αλλάξει πολιτική, καθώς αμέτρητα είδη που ζουν στην περιοχή κινδυνεύουν να εξαφανιστούν άμεσα.
Ο Στινγκ, σύμφωνα με το περιοδικό «The Rolling Stone», εδώ και χρόνια είναι υποστηρικτής της διατήρησης του τροπικού δάσους, έχοντας ξεκινήσει το Rainforest Foundation Fund το 1987, το οποίο συνεργάστηκε στενά με αυτόχθονες κοινότητες στη Βραζιλία και τη Νότια Αμερική για να προστατεύσει τα σπίτια τους.
Στην επιστολή ο Στινγκ σημειώνει μεταξύ άλλων:
«Οι ηγέτες που επικαλούνται εθνικιστικές ατζέντες ή ισχυρίζονται ότι η αλλαγή του κλίματος και όσοι μιλούν για αυτή είναι μια φάρσα, είναι ένοχοι πολύ περισσότερο από όλους όσοι κοιτάζουν και δεν κάνουν τίποτα. Πρόκειται για εγκληματική αμέλεια σε παγκόσμια κλίμακα».
Legend has it that the Emperor Nero “fiddled while Rome burned”. While obviously bristling at the dubious factoid that such a stupid man could have been a musician, none of us, including me, can be complacent about the tragic dimensions of the disaster taking place in the Amazon as I write. Amazonia is on fire at an unprecedented rate – 80% up from last year and with 39% more deforestation – and the world is suddenly taking notice. Populist leaders citing nationalist agendas, or claiming that climate change and its handmaidens are a hoax, are guilty of much more than standing by and doing nothing. This is criminal negligence on a global scale. This is no place for the outdated bromides of nationalism in a world where we all breathe the same air and where we will all suffer the consequences of this wilful negligence. @trudiestyler
Kάλεσμα Ντι Κάπριο στους διεθνείς ηγέτες
Η κρίση με το δάσος που καίγεται στην Αμαζονία είναι «απίστευτα τραγική», δήλωσε από τη μεριά του και ο ηθοποιός Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο, απευθύνοντας επείγουσα έκκληση στις κυβερνήσεις να κάνουν περισσότερα, εν μέσω της αυξανόμενης διεθνούς κατακραυγής για τη ζημιά στο μεγαλύτερο τροπικό δάσος στον κόσμο.
Yesterday, we launched the Amazon Forest Fund, the first initiative from the newly formed @EarthAlliance. The fund was set up to help local partners and the indigenous communities on the front lines protecting the Amazon. Please follow @EarthAlliance to stay up to date with the action taking place and for further ways that you can help support. You can get involved and donate right now at ealliance.org/amazonfund (#linkinbio) Photo: @chamiltonjames, 2017
#Regram #RG @extinctionrebellion: Yesterday, members of the Huni Kuin Tribe from Brazil lead prayers for the protection of the Amazon outside the Brazilian Embassy in London @xrebellionuk All over the world, people took to the streets to express their outrage of the mistreatment of the Amazon. The fight continues. Get in touch with your local XR groups to find out how to get involved. Photo by Adrian Fisk. #ExtinctionRebellion #ActForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #OurLungsAreOnFire #ActNow #RebelForLife
The Amazon rainforest burning from above, captured just two days ago by Brazilian photographer @VictorMoriyama on an overflight with @greenpeacebrasil. Now is the time to take action. Help support the @EarthAlliance Amazon Forest Fund. Please visit ealliance.org/amazonfund (link in bio) for more information and to donate.