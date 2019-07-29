Court overturns life sentence for murderer of 15 -year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos

The life sentence handed down to former policeman Epameinondas Korkoneas for the killing of 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos was overturned by a Greek court today.

Korkoneas shot dead Grigoropoulos on 6 December, 2008.

The murder sparked many days of rioting in Athens and around the country.

The court showed leniency on the grounds that the killer had previously led a law-abiding life and it handed down a 13-year sentence.

The family will submit an appeal to the Supreme Court and if necessary to the European Court of Human Rights.

Korkoneas has already served 10 years in prison and based on the decision he will be eligible for release soon.

His work in prison will also be a factor in reducing his prison term and consequently he can petition for his release.