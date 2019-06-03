Marinakis stresses unity after Piraeus Victorious’ Moralis elected mayor

Olympiacos FC leader Vangelis Marinakis stressed the need for unity among the citizens of Piraeus and underlined that there are no losers in the Piraeus mayoral race in which incumbent Yannis Moralis won a second term.

Marinakis was the City Councilman who won re-election on Moralis’ Piraeus Victorious ticket with most votes of any candidate.

Marinakis had been the top vote-getter in the 2014 City Council race as well.

“We are all very glad and exceptionally happy for a great victory which is a victory for all residents of Piraeus, for a Piraeus that is victorious and will make us all proud,” Marinakis said.

“Nearly five years have passed and definitely in those five years the municipal authority has learned more. It has learned from its mistakes and I am certain that in the next four years it will be much better,” he added.

“In that Piraeus, Piraeus Victorious, there are no winners and losers. There are only Piraeus residents and we want them by our side. We do not have the many and the few. We have only Piraeus Victorious for everyone,” Marinakis said.

“I want to thank everyone for the campaign we ran and for the great love we were shown on all the streets of Piraeus. Rest assured that we shall be by your side in the coming years and that we shall all walk forward in a different Piraeus, a Piraeus that is worthy of all the children of Piraeus,” he concluded.

Marinakis’ remarks were followed by the famed Melina Mercouri song “The children of Piraeus” (Ta paidia tou Pirea) from the film Never on Sunday.