Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Russia recognises North Macedonia by new constitutional name

    Russia and Turkey were the staunchest opponents internationally of the Greece-North Macedonia Prespa Agreement.

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Russia recognises North Macedonia by new constitutional name | tovima.gr
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following the talks with his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl in Moscow, Russia March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

    The Russian Federation has recognised the Republic of North Macedonia by its new constitutional name.
    Russia was the first major power to recognise the country by its constitutional name of Republic of Macedonia in August, 1992 after the breakup of the former Yugoslavia.

    It never used the provisional name decided in the 1995 Athens-Skopje Interim Agreement, which was the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

    Moreover, Russia and Turkey were the staunchest opponents internationally of the Greece-North Macedonia Prespa Agreement, which changed the country’s constitutional name and paved the way for its Nato admission and EU candidacy.

    Moscow vehemently opposes North Macedonia’s Nato entry.

    Indeed, Athens in July, 2018, deported two Russian diplomats and barred two more from entering the country over alleged efforts to foment opposition to the Prespa Agreement in northern Greece. Moscow denied the charge.

    The US, Israel, and Serbia are also among the countries that have recognised the country as the Republic of North Macedonia.

     

    Δείτε επίσης
  • Σφαγή της Σρεμπρένιτσα: Το έγκλημα που στοιχειώνει τα Βαλκάνια, ο Κάραζιτς και ο Μλάντιτς
  • Ενοχη καθαρίστρια με πλαστό απολυτήριο που πέτυχε μετάταξη
  • Καλοσχηματισμένοι γοφοί σε δέκα λεπτά
  • Ο ρόλος του πατέρα στην ψυχολογία του γιου και της κόρης
  • Ανησυχούν την ΕΛ.ΑΣ οι αντιδράσεις για Μακεδονικό- Αυξημένα μέτρα στις παρελάσεις
  • Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο: Συγχαρητήρια Κώστα, εύχομαι να ακολουθήσουν πολλοί πόντοι ακόμα
    • International
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk