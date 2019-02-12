Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Ecumenical Patriarchate, Church of Greece come closer after meeting

    The two Churches forged a common stance regarding proposed amendments to the Greek Constitution and on provisions in the agreement on church-state relations between the Greek government and the Church of Greece.

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Ecumenical Patriarchate, Church of Greece come closer after meeting | tovima.gr

    Following a rough patch in their relations, the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Church of Greece have forged a common stance regarding proposed amendments to the Greek Constitution tabled by SYRIZA and on provisions in the agreement on church-state relations between the Greek government and the Church of Greece.

    Delegations of Metropolitan bishops from both sides (including Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece) which met in Athens today agreed on a common stance regarding the proposed constitutional amendments and that the current system of paying clergymen and lay church employees as civil servants should be maintained.

    A joint communiqué issued by the two delegations today is as follows:

    “During today’s meeting of the delegations – on the one hand that of the Church of Greece presided over by His Beatitude Arcbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece, and on the other hand that of the Ecumenical Patriarchate presided over by His Eminence Metropolitan Geron Demetrios of Prigiponisa – at the headquarters of the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, which was conducted in a climate of mutual understanding, cooperation, and unity, there was absolute concord and identical views in both Churches, both on the proposals regarding the revision of the Constitution and on maintaining the existing system for paying the salaries of the Orthodox clergy.”

    Δείτε επίσης
  • Μύλος με τον Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας – Ολοι εναντίον όλων για τον… διάδοχο Παυλόπουλου
  • Νέα... καθαρίστρια: Καταδικάστηκε γιατί πλαστογράφησε το απολυτήριο δημοτικού
  • Βάσω Λασκαράκη: Η γυμναστική που επιλέγει για να μένει καλλίγραμμη
  • Τέσσερα εύκολα χτενίσματα για την πιο ρομαντική ημέρα του χρόνου
  • Αλλαγή διαιτητή στο Ολυμπιακός – ΑΕΚ : Σφυρίζει ο Στίλερ
  • Νέο επεισόδιο μεταξύ Δημήτρη Καμμένου και Τέρενς Κουίκ στη Βουλή
    • English Edition
    Σίβυλλα
    • Έντυπη έκδοση Η ζωή σε ένα private jet… Ο μεγαλοβιομήχανος, χρυσός κληρονόμος Φίφης Δελμούζος-Κασσανδρής τίναξε βαριεστημένα τη στάχτη του πούρου του. Ρούφηξε μια γουλιά από το τσάι... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ
    Helios Kiosk