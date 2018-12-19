Apostolakis: ‘If the Turks land on a Greek rock islet, we will raze it’

In a warning unprecedented in its harshness from the Greek Armed Forces, Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, declared today that if Turkish troops deploy on any Greek rock islet, the Greek military will level the entire islet.

“If the Turks land on a rock islet we will raze it to the ground. That is a red line that is espoused by the government,” Apostolakis declared.

Speaking at the customary, annual holiday meeting with accredited defence ministry correspondents, Apostolakis was answering a question regarding the role of the US and Greece in the broader region.

“The US is seeking ways to ensure regional balances. Greece functions as a bridge and plays a positive role. The Greece-Israel-Egypt Axis counterbalances the pressures being exerted by Turkey,” Apostolakis said.

Asked if Greece will be alone in the event that such an incident takes place or if others will hasten to offer assistance in case of war with Turkey, the Admiral did not mince his words.

“If it becomes necessary to go to war, then no one will fight by our side. Our efforts are focusing on not having to reach that point. Along with the US and the EU, we want to ensure that the Turks do not reach that point,” he underlined.