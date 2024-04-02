Ένα περιστατικό με πυροβολισμούς σημειώθηκε σε σχολείο στη Βάνταα της Φινλανδίας, ανακοίνωσε η φινλανδική αστυνομία σε ανακοίνωσή της.
Από τους πυροβολισμούς υπάρχουν τραυματίες, σύμφωνα το πρακτορείο Reuters. Για τρεις τραυματίες κάνει λόγο το BBC.
Ένα ύποπτος έχει συλληφθεί από την αστυνομία, αναφέρει η ίδια πηγή.
Οι πυροβολισμοί έλαβαν χώρα στο σχολείο Βιέρτολα στη Βάνταα, προάστιο της πρωτεύουσας Ελσίνκι, το οποίο έχει περίπου 800 μαθητές από την πρώτη έως την ένατη τάξη.
Περισσότερα σε λίγο…