Ένα περιστατικό με πυροβολισμούς σημειώθηκε σε σχολείο στη Βάνταα της Φινλανδίας, ανακοίνωσε η φινλανδική αστυνομία  σε ανακοίνωσή της.

Από τους πυροβολισμούς υπάρχουν τραυματίες, σύμφωνα το πρακτορείο Reuters. Για τρεις τραυματίες κάνει λόγο το BBC.