Αναγκαστική προσγείωση πραγματοποίησε αεροσκάφος της ρωσικής εταιρείας Ural Airlines με 159 επιβαίνοντες, που εκτελούσε πτήση από το Σότσι της Ρωσίας προς το Ομσκ.

Σύμφωνα με ρωσικά πρακτορεία, που επικαλείται το Reuters, η αναγκαστική προσγείωση έγινε στην περιοχή Νοβοσιμπίρσκ της δυτικής Σιβηρίας.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν υπάρχουν αναφορές για τραυματισμούς, ούτε για τον λόγο της προσγείωσης. Το ρωσικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Interfax μετέδωσε ότι στο αεροσκάφος επέβαιναν 159 άτομα. Νωρίτερα, το TASS μετέδωσε ότι το αεροπλάνο μετέφερε 156 άτομα.

⚠️🛬🇷🇺 – A Sochi-Omsk plane urgently landed in a field near the village of Kamenki in the #Novosibirsk region. He was unable to land at the airport and raised the alarm.

So, there are 159 people on the Ural Airlines flight, including 23 children. Initially, there were no reports… pic.twitter.com/WMKrIYPfSs

— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) September 12, 2023