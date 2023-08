A supplied undated combined image obtained on August 28, 2023 shows a live "Ophidascaris robertsi" roundworm found in a 64-year-old Australian woman's brain. The world's first case of a new parasitic infection in humans has been discovered by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) and the Canberra Hospital after they detected a live eight-centimetre roundworm from a carpet python in the brain of a 64-year-old Australian woman. AAP Image/Supplied by Emerging Infectious Diseases via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT