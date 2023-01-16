Term of incumbent chief of Greece’s armed forces, Gen. Floros, extended for another year

Members of Greece’s Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA), in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Monday announced a decision to extend the term of the chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (HNDS), Gen. Konstantinos Floros, for another year.

The top government council also announced the retirement of the chief of Hellenic Army General Staff, Lt. Gen. Charalampos Lalousis, and the chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, Vice Adm. Stylianos Petrakis.

The same body will announce successors for the latter general staffs.