Athens International Airport: 22.73 million passengers handled in 2022

Total passenger traffic at Athens International Airport in 2022 reached 22.73 million travelers, representing an increase of 84.1% compared to 2021 and a decrease of 11.1% compared to 2019.

In particular, according to the statistics of “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport, compared to 2021, domestic passengers increased by 60.3% and international passengers by 98.3%, but lagged compared to 2019, by 4.7% and 13.9% respectively.

Regarding the passenger traffic of Athens airport during December, according to the same data, it amounted to 1.6 million, reduced by 3% compared to the levels of December 2019. In detail, the passenger traffic domestic exceeded the levels of December 2019 by 7.9%, while international passenger traffic showed a decrease of 7.3%.

Flights

In total, during 2022, the number of flights at Athens International Airport reached approximately 213 thousand, showing an increase of 34.2% compared to 2021 and a decrease of 5.4% compared to 2019. Both both domestic and international flights exceeded 2021 levels by 30.9% and 37.1% respectively. Domestic flights also exceeded 2019 levels by 2.9%, while international flights remained down compared to 2019 at 11.4%.