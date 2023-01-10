Athens International Airport: 22.73 million passengers handled in 2022

Athens International Airport: 22.73 million passengers handled in 2022 | tovima.gr

84.1% increase compared to 2021

Total passenger traffic at Athens International Airport in 2022 reached 22.73 million travelers, representing an increase of 84.1% compared to 2021 and a decrease of 11.1% compared to 2019.

In particular, according to the statistics of “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport, compared to 2021, domestic passengers increased by 60.3% and international passengers by 98.3%, but lagged compared to 2019, by 4.7% and 13.9% respectively.

Regarding the passenger traffic of Athens airport during December, according to the same data, it amounted to 1.6 million, reduced by 3% compared to the levels of December 2019. In detail, the passenger traffic domestic exceeded the levels of December 2019 by 7.9%, while international passenger traffic showed a decrease of 7.3%.

No talk of closure or mandatory masks for Greek schools

Flights

In total, during 2022, the number of flights at Athens International Airport reached approximately 213 thousand, showing an increase of 34.2% compared to 2021 and a decrease of 5.4% compared to 2019. Both both domestic and international flights exceeded 2021 levels by 30.9% and 37.1% respectively. Domestic flights also exceeded 2019 levels by 2.9%, while international flights remained down compared to 2019 at 11.4%.

Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
vimatodotis-label

Οι 11 εικονικές αερομαχίες στο Αιγαίο και ο κίνδυνος ατυχήματος που χτύπησε «κόκκινο»

International
vimatodotis-label

Οι 11 εικονικές αερομαχίες στο Αιγαίο και ο κίνδυνος ατυχήματος που χτύπησε «κόκκινο»

Σίβυλλα
Helios Kiosk