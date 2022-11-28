Event on the progress of the Recovery Plan in Greece

An event for the Implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan in Greece is taking place today. The event is co-organized by the European Commission, the Special Recovery Fund Coordination Service of the Ministry of Finance and Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research-IOBE and will be broadcast on IOBE’s YouTube channel.

The event will feature a first assessment of the progress made to date in the implementation of the Hellenic Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) following its approval in July 2021.

Greece’s RRP (“Greece 2.0”) is funded through NextGenerationEU, the EU’s recovery mechanism to repair the economic and social damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, the Deputy Minister of Finance Theodoros Skylakakis, the Head of the Monitoring Directorate of the Recovery Fund Demosthenes Voivodas, the Head of Unit DG for Economic and Financial Affairs, European Commission Julia Lendvai, the Secretary General for Coordination of of the Government of Thanasis Kontogeorgis, the Head of Unit DG of Employment and Social Inclusion, European Patrick Paquet, the Governor of the Recovery Fund Nikos Mantzoufas et al.

The event is freely broadcast from the IOBE YouTube channel in Greek and English.