A new Greek coffee: Coffee Cold Brew Beer by ELLA-DIKA MAS members

The NISOS microbrewery and the Coffee Island chain, both members of the ELLA-DIKA MAS initiative, presented their new, innovative product, Coffee Cold Brew Beer, yesterday.

The two Greek companies have opened a new market with an unprecedented and innovative iced coffee experience which, however, is… beer.

Also read: Brewery: Tourism boosts beer consumption – How much will it grow in 2022-2023

“Do you want coffee? Have a beer”

The motto accompanying the creation of the new product is: “Do you want coffee? Have a beer”.

The product is the result of the inspiration and creative thinking of two internationally awarded companies based and producing in Greece and owned by Greeks.

The two companies/members of ELLA-DIKA MAS, through this synergy, promote the dynamics of creative and productive Greece and at the same time highlight the modern business and productive culture of the country.

The event was attended by the owner of the NISOS company, Alexandros Kouris and the CEO of Coffee Island, Konstantinos Konstantinopoulos, the chairman of the board of ELLA-DIKA MAS, Agis Pistiolas, as well as members and executives of other member companies.