Elefsina: The “Cultural Capital of Europe” is turning into a new tourist destination

The city of Elefsina is turning into a new cultural destination of Attica thanks to the organization “Elefsina 2023 Cultural Capital of Europe”.

Already, actions that have been taking place all this time and act as a precursor to the event, constantly attract thousands of visitors to Elefsina, while a large volume of visitors and artists from all over Europe is expected to inundate the historic city of Western Attica next year.

One of the 5 holy cities

Eleusis, as one of the five Holy Cities of antiquity, possesses rare archaeological wealth. The temple of Demeter and Persephone, the entrance of the Underworld at the Plutonium, the Caryatids of the Propylaea and the solid walls create one of the most remarkable archaeological sites in Greece. In fact, the Archaeological Museum of Elefsina is being renovated to house the city’s great monumental stock, ensuring a special experience for visitors from all over the world.

At the same time, the industrial heritage of the city is a pole of attraction for lovers of industrial archeology and photography. The Old Olive Mill at the base of the acropolis, the Neo-Gothic tower of Kronos and the chimneys of lost factories in the urban fabric form a mosaic of history and culture that makes Elefsina an alternative cultural destination of pan-European scope.

“Transcendental Mysteries”

It is emphasized that Elefsina, winning the title of Cultural Capital of Europe for 2023, is the fourth Greek city in a row to host the institution. Drawing inspiration from the rich history of the city, the organization forms an integrated artistic, research and educational program with the general title TRANSCENDENTAL MYSTERIES, under the artistic direction of the internationally renowned director Michael Marmarinos. Reflecting the unique characteristics of the city and the modern challenges faced by Elefsina and Europe, the three central thematic axes of its program are formed, distinct and interconnected: ‘Humanity/ Society, Environment, and Work.

“The Cultural Capital of Europe institution can act as a bridge between the city’s industrial tradition and art, highlighting culture at the center of local development in a new era for the city and its people”, Despina Geroulanou President of the Board of Directors of “Elefsina 2023 Cultural Capital of Europe” told state news agency APE-MPE,.

“Our goal is for Elefsina to emerge as a multi-faceted cultural center with international characteristics, creating a new tourist destination and a sustainable heritage that will transcend the time frames of the institution,” emphasizes Mrs. Geroulanou.

According to the Mayor of Elefsina, Argyris Oikonomou, who sees thw inistitution as an opportunity for the city, this is the first time, an organized effort is being made to upgrade the city’s tourist product by creating its tourist identity that will be based on the region’s rich historical and cultural stock.