Natural gas network in Argos and Nafplion ready for implementation

Public gas distribution network authority-DEDA announced that its plans for the expansion of natural gas distribution networks in the Peloponnese Region are on track for implementation.

The project, which remained at a standstill since 2017, was included in the Operational Program “Peloponnisos 2014-2020”, paving the way for the arrival of natural gas in Nafplio and Argos. The project has a total budget of 15.3 million euros and is co-financed by DEDA funds and NSRF resources.

The works

As part of the project, a total of 75 kilometers of natural gas distribution network will be built and at least 2,000 consumer connections of all categories will be made, which number will be multiplied if there is a greater demand from the local community.

The goal is to start network construction in early 2023. In parallel with the work, consumer connections of all categories (domestic, commercial, industrial) will be made, emphasizing the connection of public building facilities, such as schools and hospitals. The work will benefit the local economy and boost employment locally.

