Επίθεση σε παιδικό σταθμό στην Ταϊλάνδη: Δεκάδες νεκροί
Ο φερόμενος ως δράστης είναι πρώην αστυνομικός και οι αρχές έχουν εξαπολύσει ανθρωποκυνηγητό για να τον εντοπίσουν.
Τουλάχιστον 31 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν σε περιστατικό με πυρά σε επαρχία της βορειοανατολικής Ταϊλάνδης, όπως ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία. Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ σε παιδικό σταθμό.
Mass #shooting at a #childcare centre in #Thailand’s northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu. Initial reports indicate 38 people killed, mostly children.
Police have named a suspect, a 34-year Ex police officer.
He’s still on the run. #กราดยิง #กราดยิงหนองบัวลำภู pic.twitter.com/dfsfqebTUk
BREAKING: 30 including children have been shot to death in a mass shooting at a child centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province Thurs. The assailant is believed to have fled on a white pickup with Bangkok licence plate 6 กธ [Kor Tor] 6499. Call 191 if u have spotted the car. #Thailand pic.twitter.com/Lr0i2OUB8M
Στους νεκρούς περιλαμβάνονται παιδιά και ενήλικες, σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία.
Η κυβέρνηση της Ταϊλάνδης ανακοίνωσε ότι το περιστατικό έγινε σε παιδικό σταθμό στη Νονγκ Μπούα Λάμπου.
UPDATE #กราดยิงหนองบัวลำภู: Conflicting reports about the number of casualties in Nong Bua-Lamphu childcare center shooting, but it seems much more than the initial 3.
Police have named a suspect, a 34-year fmr police officer. He’s still on the run. https://t.co/PsDgIjZluP pic.twitter.com/kUxx4ic53S
