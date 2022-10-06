Τουλάχιστον 31 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν σε περιστατικό με πυρά σε επαρχία της βορειοανατολικής Ταϊλάνδης, όπως ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία. Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ σε παιδικό σταθμό.

Ο φερόμενος ως δράστης είναι πρώην αστυνομικός και οι αρχές έχουν εξαπολύσει ανθρωποκυνηγητό για να τον εντοπίσουν.

Mass #shooting at a #childcare centre in #Thailand ’s northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu. Initial reports indicate 38 people killed, mostly children. Police have named a suspect, a 34-year Ex police officer. He’s still on the run. #กราดยิง #กราดยิงหนองบัวลำภู pic.twitter.com/dfsfqebTUk

BREAKING: 30 including children have been shot to death in a mass shooting at a child centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province Thurs. The assailant is believed to have fled on a white pickup with Bangkok licence plate 6 กธ [Kor Tor] 6499. Call 191 if u have spotted the car. #Thailand pic.twitter.com/Lr0i2OUB8M

Στους νεκρούς περιλαμβάνονται παιδιά και ενήλικες, σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία.

Η κυβέρνηση της Ταϊλάνδης ανακοίνωσε ότι το περιστατικό έγινε σε παιδικό σταθμό στη Νονγκ Μπούα Λάμπου.

UPDATE #กราดยิงหนองบัวลำภู: Conflicting reports about the number of casualties in Nong Bua-Lamphu childcare center shooting, but it seems much more than the initial 3.

Police have named a suspect, a 34-year fmr police officer. He’s still on the run. https://t.co/PsDgIjZluP pic.twitter.com/kUxx4ic53S

— Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) October 6, 2022