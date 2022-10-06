Επίθεση σε παιδικό σταθμό στην Ταϊλάνδη: Δεκάδες νεκροί

Τουλάχιστον 31 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν σε περιστατικό με πυρά σε επαρχία της βορειοανατολικής Ταϊλάνδης, όπως ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία. Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες, ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ σε παιδικό σταθμό.

Ο φερόμενος ως δράστης είναι πρώην αστυνομικός και οι αρχές έχουν εξαπολύσει ανθρωποκυνηγητό για να τον εντοπίσουν.

Στους νεκρούς περιλαμβάνονται παιδιά και ενήλικες, σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία.

Η κυβέρνηση της Ταϊλάνδης ανακοίνωσε ότι το περιστατικό έγινε σε παιδικό σταθμό στη Νονγκ Μπούα Λάμπου.

