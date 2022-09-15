Gvt Spox Economou: Greek government guarantees security and stability

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented the road map of policies that will allow Greece and the Greeks to proceed with security, stability and confidence amidst international crises causing hardship in Europe following the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” government spokesperson Giannis Economou said during a Press briefing on Thursday.

“The challenges and risks are great,” he underlined, adding that with resources, knowledge, experiences, professionalism and the managerial competence demonstrated throughout the previous period, the government has managed to fend off a large part of the imported price increases by supporting society with one of the three largest energy support programmes in Europe.

He added that the Prime Minister has also developed a clear plan of execution, which has already been implemented. “The measures have already been specified in detail by the competent ministers and will soon come into full force, so that we do not lag behind the developments and citizens can plan their lives in time for the next difficult period ahead of us. Consistently, we continue to give the citizen the certainty that we so much need in an environment of such great instability.”