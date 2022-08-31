Shocking announcement by Union of Football Clubs regarding Steve Bennett, new Central Refereeing Committee (KED) head referee and his…entourage

The Union, in an announcement, also differentiated its position, definitively and irreversibly, from the now former ref, emphasizing that the latter has now “assumed the role of personal instructor – and not only – of new head referee Steve Bennett, while also serving as his guide, being in constant and close contact and relation during most hours of the day.”

“Ms. Lambadariou doesn’t understand that this very obvious and close contact, which is already being discussed at the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) and its corridors, irreparably exposes the EPS of Piraeus as well, especially amid a period, from all appearances, when head referee Bennett is merely an individual without any volition; one trying to satisfy the orders he’s receiving.

“…And the orders he’s receiving come people on the margins of football; from servants who will destroy the sport loved by the vast majority of fans,” the announcement continues.

Who’s giving orders to the new head referee, one whom EPO President Takis Baltakos selected despite the large majority of Super League clubs, who wanted Mark Clattenburg to remain?

The Union refers to people “who became known not for their contribution to the sport, but because they held the …bets of other club officials in regions of Attica prefecture far from Piraeus, both geographically and in terms of dignity,” the announcement stresses, itself a document that should already be in the hands of the justice system overseeing professional sports.

At EPO’s headquarters they’re claiming that the Union of Football Clubs of Piraeus is describing a “system” surrounding the same individual that former international Vassilis Tsiartas, in an interview several days ago, charged that “…everyone knows is pulling the strings at the federation”: Dimitris Melissanidis’ close associate, Yannakis Papadopoulos.

What if they are right?

Confirming this is now up to the justice system. It’s imperative that such serious allegations are investigated.

The announcement, in full:

“The Union of Football Clubs (EPS) of Piraeus is always against behaviors that cast shadows on football, the sport served by all officials of amateur clubs and amateur associations. For this reason, we emphasize that EPS Piraeus has no relation with Ms. Eleni Lampadariou, who has assumed the role of personal instructor – and not only – of new head referee Steve Bennett, while also serving as his guide, being in constant and close contact and relation during most hours of the day.

“We are deeply saddened that a person who began her career from Piraeus, as in the case of Ms. Lampadariou, does not understand that this very obvious and close contact, which is already being discussed at the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) and its corridors, irreparably exposes (EPS) Piraeus as well, especially amid a period, from all appearances, when head referee Bennett is merely an individual without any volition; one trying to satisfy the orders he’s receiving.

“…And the orders he’s receiving come people on the margins of football; from servants who will destroy the sport loved by the vast majority of fans.

“We are deeply saddened that an individual who originated from our Union is the other …half of Bennett, in efforts to steer Greek football into behind-the-scenes paths and towards people who became known not for their contribution to the sport, but because they held the …bets of other club officials in regions of Attica prefecture, far from Piraeus, both geographically and in terms of dignity.”