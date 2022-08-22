Milos: Lunar landscape in the Cyclades

Otherworldly landscapes that will take you to planets beyond this earth. Milos, one of the leading Greek travel destinations, is a natural geological museum.

Volcanic activity since ancient times endowed the island with abundant rocks and minerals, as well as rare geological formations.

It is no coincidence that Milos is one of the most famous islands for its beaches, which exceed 70.

Starting from the northern beaches of the island one sets foot on Milos’ trademark beach.

Sarakiniko beach is located in a unique lunar landscape, in the north-eastern part of the island and a distance of 5 kilometers from the capital of the island, Plaka.



The area due to its extraordinary beauty has been used many times for advertising purposes. It is no coincidence, after all, that leading fashion houses have taken advantage of the natural setting in global campaigns.

Prada, Louis Vuitton and Dior, among others, have used the idyllic background to promote their products.

It is a small beach surrounded by all-white smooth rocks, sculpted by the wind and the sea.

The eroded volcanic rocks penetrate the emerald sea creating small and large caves, while the lack of greenery, combined with the white color of the rocks and the strong reflection of light, create a landscape reminiscent of the moon.

Many of the rocks also contain fossils.

Sarakiniko got its name from the Saracen pirates who used the place as a base and refuge.

You can still see the carved moorings for the ships on the rocks and the carved caves in the soft rock at the bottom of the canyon that ends at its small sandy beach.

From Sarakiniko one can enjoy swimming in the sea with a view of Sifnos and Kimolos.

Natural pool

Blue-green waters between impressive gray-white rocks form the natural scenery of Papafraga that enchants everyone.

The cave of Papafraga is a deep sea cave, surrounded by huge light-colored rocks, while to get there you have to descend by a steep staircase carved in the rock. During the Byzantine era, it was used as a pirate cove, while it was named after the last Frankish (i.e. Catholic) priest who used the beach to protect his boat there.



Fyropotamos

Seaside settlement with a small, but organized beach, suitable for swimming and fishing. It has several tamarisks and a creek surrounded by sheds and caves to house boats in bad weather.

Its beach is sandy, and it also has a beach bar. At its edge, after the fishermen’s houses, you will see the abandoned loading dock and the church of Agios Nikolaos.



Alogomantra

A strip of sandy beach, enclosed by high cliffs, which is not visible from the road.

There is inclined rocky terrain and shallow blue-green waters. The formation of the beach resembles a coral, hence the name “Alogomantra” meaning horse coral.



Also in the north of Milos you will find the beaches of Ag. Konstantinos, Kapros, Mandrakia, Mytakas, Pahaina, Pollonia, Plathiena and Turkothalassa

“Meteora of the Sea “

A set of grey-white rocks with strange shapes and formations, with caves and pits created over the centuries by the wind and the sea, constitutes Kleftiko. It is no coincidence that many people call it “Meteora of the Sea”.

Access is only by boat and it is worth the trip if you want to enjoy its crystal clear blue-green waters and its unique formations.

Kleftiko was formerly used as a refuge and stronghold for pirates and from there it got its name.



Impressive views of volcanic rocks, white-gray fine sand and white pebbles. Fyriplaka will take your breath away with its beauty.

It has shallow turquoise waters, a beach bar and sunbeds with umbrellas. If you don’t want the crowds you can simply walk parallel to the sea and the volcanic rocks enjoying the beauty of the two loneliest beaches.



Colorful pebbles, coarse sand and cool, crystal clear deep waters feature the extremely popular beach of Paliochorio, with a total area of ​​almost 2 kilometers.

In Paliochori you have the opportunity to see unique and imposing images, a result of volcanic effects and geological vitality of the area. In addition to the colorful rocks in red, pink, yellow and white-grey colors, hot water springs gush in Paliohori. The unimaginable variety of natural materials and colors will surely amaze you.



We said that Milos has beautiful beaches. One of them is Tsigrado beach, and you will really love it, as long as you manage to get there.

Also, the sign at the top of the beach warns you that if you want to go down to the beach, you will do so at your own risk.

A steep rock, which you can only get to by a wooden ladder hanging only by a rope. Surely the dip in the small cove, with its transparent waters and rocks forming a terribly incredible landscape, will compensate you.



Gerontas

The farthest southern beach of the island that is also accessible by car.

Access is relatively difficult due to the dirt road and the 10-minute walk you have to take until you reach the beach, but it will definitely reward your effort.

Gerontas is a beautiful bay embraced by white imposing rocks and caves, dark sand and turquoise waters. You will be impressed by the rock in the shape of a bridge that connects sea and land, as well as its clear waters.



Provatas

An ideal beach for families since it has abundant golden-red sand (thanks to the iron oxides) and very shallow waters, suitable for children to play in.

It is organized with deckchairs and umbrellas, it has a hotel, rooms for rent and taverns. Access is easy thanks to the paved road (7km from Adamatas and well signposted), while there is also frequent bus service.



Almost next to the beach of Provatas is the beach of Agios Sostis. Finally, from the long beach of Agios Sostis with the homonymous church, the boats depart for Kleftiko.

Sulfur mines

On the eastern side of the island, your mind will travel back in time as in the small cove of Paliorema you can enjoy swimming on a beach with yellowish pebbles and crystal clear waters, looking at the ruins of the old sulfur mining facilities that operated until 1956.

The beach is one of the geological attractions of the island and you can observe wagons on their tracks, old rusty tools and unused spare parts in the hardware warehouse, while you enjoy your bath in clear water and wild mysterious landscape.



Kastanas

Kastanas is a wild beach on the east coast of Milos, located a little south of Pollona.

It has no sand but small colorful pebbles and colorful rocks in red, orange and purple shades.

Also, wonderful for their deep blue waters but also thanks to the special hues of the rocks that surround it, are the beaches of Kolymbisionas, Rema and Tria Pigadia.

For those who want to visit western Milos, you should know that most beaches are difficult to access by dirt road or only by sea A cave of unique natural beauty, accessible only from the sea, such as the cave of Sykia which has no roof, resulting in the entering rays of the sun illuminating its emerald waters.



Among other things, it is worth visiting Agios Ioannis, the Triades, but also Kalogries.

Finally, we should mention the beaches in Adamantas Bay, especially Achivadolimni and Papikino. These are large organized beaches with blue-green waters, ideal for children. It is worth visiting the traditional fishing village, Klima with few inhabitants and colorful two-story houses in the natural hollows of the rocks.

There you can visit the two citadels of the settlement – the hill of Profitis Ilias and Pyrgaki -, see pieces of the agora wall, parts of the temple from the Hellenistic and Roman periods, parts of the ancient theater, as well as the spot where the Aphrodite of Milos, now in the Louvre, was found.



Circumnavigating the island by boat or sailboat is a unique experience that must be experienced when visiting Milos.

Off to explore

As already mentioned, access to some beaches is only possible by sea. Every day, most boats depart from the port of Adamantas and Pollona.

With the sea excursions you have the opportunity to visit the beaches that are not accessible from land, to swim in the crystal clear waters and in inaccessible and enchanting beaches, to admire the mineral wealth of the island, to explore mysterious caves or to visit neighboring islands .

There are several boats, dinghies and sailboats that are offered for sea excursions and you have the freedom of choice, depending on your needs and your mood.

How will you get there?

There is a daily connection between Milos and Athens by ai. The flight takes 30 minutes and the airport is 4.5 kilometers from Adamantas.

The ferry connection between Milos and Piraeus is very frequent, while in the summer months it also is daily.

Also during the summer months, three to four times a week, there are routes connecting Milos with the islands of Ios, Sikinos, Folegandros, Santorini, Crete as well as with the islands of the eastern Cyclades.