Greek PM in Qatar on Mon.
Mitsotakis will lead a large Greek government delegation
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will arrive in the Gulf state of Qatar on Monday morning for an official visit, where he will be received by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Mitsotakis will lead a large Greek government delegation.
The visit includes an official reception in honor of the Greek premier at the National Museum of Qatar.
